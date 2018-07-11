Neo-Nazi jailed over seven-year murder campaign in Germany

A German woman has been sentenced to life in jail for murdering 10 people in a series of neo-Nazi attacks.

43-year-old Beate Zschaepe, the only surviving member of far-right group the National Socialist Underground (NSU), was found guilty after a six-year trial.

She was convicted over the deaths of 10 people, mostly migrants, between 2000 and 2007.

Eight of the victims were men of Turkish origin, one man was Greek and the other was a German policewoman.

Zschaepe was arrested in 2011, shortly after the deaths of her accomplices and former lovers, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, in an apparent murder-suicide.

File photo of 43-year-old Beate Zschaepe arriving at a German courtroom, 05-06-2018

The trio had formed the NSU white supremacist group – which carried out 10 shootings and two bomb attacks, targeting migrants, mostly of Turkish origin.

Police and prosecutors failed to spot an anti-migrant link to the group's crimes; instead concentrating on victims' non-existent gangland connections.

Campaigners and lawyers for the victims' relatives have accused German authorities of covering up the size and influence of the NSU, which operated in secret for almost 14 years.

They have claimed the group even had informants in the German security services.