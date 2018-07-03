National Geographic bringing spectacular "Symphony for our World" production to Limerick

National Geographic is bringing its spectacular “Symphony for our World” production to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The show has been a sell-out success across the US in recent months – and is now making its European debut in Ireland

Proudly supported by Newstalk, the show combines the most awe-inspiring natural history footage with an original symphony performed live by an 80-piece orchestra.

Presented on two of the largest high definition (HD) screens in Europe, the show will bring audiences through 130 years of National Geographic imagery.

From ice diving foxes in Canada, to hammerhead sharks manoeuvring their way through the Indian Ocean, the footage captures a world that few will ever see in real life.

Irish biologist and Environmentalist Éanna Ní Lamhna said the show, “from the depths of the ocean all the way to the skies above with glorious images.”

“The musical performance enhances the whole experience,” she said.

“Making footage like this is becoming more and more difficult as we humans continue to over-exploit the planet we all share.

“Enjoy watching it and appreciate the fragility of these ecosystems which are so rapidly being adversely affected by our lifestyles"

Each environment is accompanied by its own unique orchestral movement written by renowned composers Austin Fray and Andrew Christie.

Led by Irish Composer Kenneth Rice, the 80-piece orchestra will be joined by the Limerick Chamber Choir.

The show is making its way to Limerick on Saturday September 29, 2018 for one night only.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 6th July on Ticketmaster.