Motorway bridge collapses in Italy

A motorway bridge has collapsed in Italy, police say.

It happened in the port city of Genoa, on the A10 motorway, at around midday local time.

The viaduct appeared to have collapsed over buildings and roads during a storm.

It was not immediately clear if anybody was killed or injured in the collapse.

The head of the local ambulance service told the Adnkronos news agency that 'dozens' of people may have been killed, although there was no official announcement on any casualties.

Rescue teams and emergency services have been deployed to the scene.

Interior minister Matteo Salvini said 200 firefighters were at the scene.

Pictures and video shared on social media showed a large section of the bridge having come down.

One of the images, posted by the fire service, showed a truck parked just before the collapsed section of road.

+++ Genova crollo al ponte Morandi su autostrada A10 #repartiprevenzionecrimine #poliziastradale e soccorsi sul posto pic.twitter.com/wvCFMyife1 — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018