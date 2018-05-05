Motorists urged to take care this bank holiday weekend

Drivers are being urged to take it easy on the roads this bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí are warning that they will be out in force – with 87 extra officers appointed to road policing units throughout the country.

55 people have lost their lives in crashes so far this year.

The bank holiday often sees a spike in accidents – with thousands of extra people expected on the roads this weekend for various events, including Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Cork and the Killarney Rally.

Gardaí are warning people not to drive under the influence; and urging them to belt up and put the mobile phone away.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy is also urging drivers to slow down.

“All the indications are that if you reduce speed, it is a significant reduction in relation to the number of collisions and the level of injury,” he said.

“So instead of having a serious injury, it can be a minor injury or the injury can be totally avoided.”

He said anybody planning a long journey should “give yourself plenty of time and relax.”

“If it is a long journey and you need to take break, pull in the car,” he said.

“That five minutes of rest – stretch yourself, get a walk around or even have a nap for a few minutes, have powernap.

“All of that could be the difference between ending up in a road collision, getting injured or ending up in a fatal road collision.”

186 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last May Bank Holiday Weekend.

Three people died after road accidents this weekend last year.