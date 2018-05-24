Morgan Freeman apologises over harassment allegations

Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman has apologised to a group of women who have made allegations against him, saying it was never his intention to make anyone feel uneasy.

A total of 16 women have accused the star of 'Se7en' and 'The Shawshank Redemption' of behaving inappropriately.

Eight of the women who spoke to news network CNN said they were victims of harassment or inappropriate behaviour.

Freeman (80) said in a statement: "Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.

"I apologise to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected - that was never my intent."

Eight other women interviewed said they witnessed behaviour they thought inappropriate.

One of the women who claimed she was a victim got a job as a production assistant on the set of 'Going In Style', a bank heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.

She said what followed was months of harassment at the hands of Freeman, including unwanted touching and comments about her figure.

Among the allegations were claims he repeatedly attempted to lift her skirt.

'Inappropriate remarks'

CNN said the Oscar-winning actor was accused of repeatedly behaving in ways that made women feel uncomfortable on film sets.

Three entertainment reporters told the news channel Freeman made inappropriate remarks during interviews.

One of those was CNN reporter Chloe Melas, who was pregnant at the time and co-wrote the investigation.

She alleged he looked her up and down several times before saying "I wish I was there" and "You are ripe".

Seven of those who spoke to CNN had worked for his production company, Revelations Entertainment, and described an environment of harassment or inappropriate behaviour.

Revelations Entertainment was founded by Freeman in 1996 with Lori McCreary, the current president of the Producers Guild Association.

She has publicly backed the MeToo and Time's Up movements.

Freeman won an Oscar as best supporting actor in 'Million Dollar Baby' in 2005 and was nominated four more times - including as a leading actor in 'The Shawshank Redemption' in 1995 and 'Driving Miss Daisy' in 1989.

He has also been nominated for an Emmy for Revelations Entertainment's 'The Story of God with Morgan Freeman'.

In 2017, he was honoured with a Screen Actors Guild award for lifetime achievement.