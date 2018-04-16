More than 540 litres of alcohol seized at Dublin Port

More than 540 litres of wine, beer and spirits was seized at Dublin Port over the weekend and this morning.

Revenue discovered the alcohol in a van and two trucks that had disembarked ferries from the UK.

The three drivers - all men in their 30s and 40s - have been questioned in connection with the seizures.

The alcohol seized had a total value of more than €6,000, and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €3,000.

In a statement, Revenue said: "These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the shadow economy."