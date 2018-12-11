More than 300 alleged abuse victims now identified as part of scouting review

More than 300 alleged victims and 200 alleged perpetrators have now been identified as part of the investigation into abuse within scouting.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has received an update from Scouting Ireland amid a continuing review of historical files and calls to a confidential helpline.

The total number of cases identified now stands at 317 alleged victims and 212 alleged perpetrators.

Initial figures provided last month put the number at 71 alleged abusers and over 100 alleged victims

Minister Zappone says the significant increase in the numbers over the past two weeks is a matter of "grave concern".

She said in a statement: "As more people come forward with further information to Scouting Ireland, Tusla the child and family agency, Gardaí and other front-line support services these numbers will in all probability increase.

"The public should be aware of this. All the agencies involved continue to work on providing verified figures."

Minister Zappone is urging anybody who has been abused or who wishes to name an alleged perpetrator to come forward.

Scouting Ireland's confidential freephone helpline is available on 1800-221-199, and is operational from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.