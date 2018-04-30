More than 2,000 women call Cervical Check helpline

The HSE says It says it will engage with all women awaiting contact

More than 2,000 women call Cervical Check helpline

The Health Service Executive (HSE) says the audit of 206 cervical check results is nearing completion.

It says it will engage with all women still awaiting contact over the audit.

They will be offered appointments to discuss the findings.

Meanwhile, the HSE Serious Incident Management Team says a series of call-backs is now underway - after more than 2,000 calls to its emergency helpline at the weekend.

It was set up over the weekend for women with concerns about their smear test results, after the case of Vicky Phelan who was incorrectly given the all-clear.

The line will open between 9.00am and 6.00pm.

The helpline is available on 1800-45-45-55.

The chairman of the National Association of General Practitioners, Dr Andrew Jordan, is urging women to continue to believe in the cervical check system.

"We're carrying out roughly 250,000 smears per annum, we're after reducing the incidents of cervical cancer by 7%.

"The other thing is that it's important not to forget (the) HPV vaccination programme here.

"One thing is the cervical check, but the HPV vaccine: it has the potential to wipe out cervical cancer".


