Molly Malone comes 'Alive Alive O' as statue speaks out

Molly Malone's statue in central Dublin is the latest to 'speak' as part of a new tourism initiative.

Ten of the capital's most famous statues have been given the gift of the gab as part of the Talking Statues Dublin campaign.

Visitors can pass a statue, swipe their smartphone on a nearby plaque and get a call back from that person.

James Joyce (written by Roddy Doyle and voiced by Gabriel Byrne), Oscar Wilde (written by John Banville and voiced by Andrew Scott), Fidelity on the O'Connell Monument (written by Paula Meehan and voiced by Ruth Negga) each have a story to tell.

Now, Molly Malone's voice will echo over the streets as the statue on Suffolk Street becomes the latest addition to the Fáilte Ireland funded initiative.

The statue will be voiced by actress and singer Maria Doyle Kennedy.

Her script has been compiled by US student, Michaela McMahon, who won an open public competition to pen the words spoken by her.

Michaela returned from the US to attend the launch on Thursday.

She is currently studying for dual degrees in English Literature and Cultural and Historic Preservation - and had just completed a semester at University College Cork as an exchange student when she won the competition.

A view of the Molly Malone statue | Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring said: "Molly Malone is part of the fabric of the city and one of our most iconic historical figures.

"Her struggles, hardships and endurance are world-renowned and now, for the first time in over 300 years, Dubliner's and visitors alike will once again hear her voice ring through the streets of Dublin.

"The Molly Malone statue was one of our original 'moving statues' - now she is one of our first 'talking statues'.

Michaela McMahon said: "I had to try and solve different challenges with this project; how do you write from the perspective of a figure who is more of an amalgamation or symbol, and how do you do that in a way that catches the attention of the public?

"I thought that it would be an interesting piece to try and create.

"Most of the other statues involved in the project are commemorations of real people, which means that there is a wealth of information to draw upon.

"Molly, on the other hand, is more of a symbol. I had no idea what I thought she would say, and that was what really grabbed my attention.

"I was attracted to the originality of the project and the creative challenge it presented.

"The song 'Molly Malone' is really the only time that we picture her, so I tried to make her character a little more defined for people, to make her more than the girl in the song."

Irish actress Maria Doyle Kennedy at PaleyFest 2017 in Hollywood, California | Image: PictureGroup/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Molly Malone monologue will read: "I'm not sure what I wait for. In life, I would dangle my pale feet off the wharf towards the dark Liffey while waiting for the tide to carry the bright-hulled fishing boats in.

"I sold my goods on the noisy streets of Dublin. And I would have continued, if I hadn't fallen ill. Even the smallest illness was serious.

"Dublin is different now. So many streets. And at one time I knew them all.

"They are like rivers you know. People flow much like water, ambling aimlessly, or hurrying down Grafton purposefully; eddies of people swirling past like the Liffey after a cleansing rain. And my little street in the middle of it all.

"Quite exciting. And dizzying somehow. I never want for company. People can be a little too familiar with me though - not my fault I'm stuck in this dress.

"I certainly didn't choose it. The things people do sometimes, and all in the shadow of a church!

"If I could move - well. I do like visitors though, when people are polite, and do not take endless selfies.

"I would take pictures for them if they asked. And if I could. I smile a little when someone walks by humming the song - 'Alive, Alive, Oh.” Funny how I ended up in a song. I wish I could ask for flowers - any type really. You miss little things while on a plinth.

"I can still tell you with certainty where to find the best seafood in Dublin.

"Immobility means nothing in that case. Just don't ask me what I think of mussels.

"People watching - a favourite from my perch, as it was when I pushed my cart. I like my rock amongst the river. Dublin is a good place to rest."