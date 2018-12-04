Ministers consider proposals for referendum to reduce divorce waiting times

Cabinet ministers have considered proposals for a referendum on divorce.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan briefed his Cabinet colleagues on potential changes to the waiting time required.

While she was still a backbencher, the now Culture Minister Josepha Madgian brought forward a bill that would reduce the waiting time for a divorce from four years to two.

However, a referendum would be required to make that change.

This morning ministers discussed a number of options for how that referendum would be worded.

They included reducing the waiting period from four years to two, or removing it altogether.

The Justice Minister is going to consult with the opposition this week on what path forward they would support - and hopes to bring a formal memo to cabinet in January for approval.

Ministers are hopeful the referendum on divorce could take place in May, alongside the local and European elections.

However a number of other votes may take place at that time - including referendums on a woman's place in the home and extending the right to vote in Presidential elections to the diaspora.