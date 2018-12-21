Men arrested over Roscommon incident are released without charge

Two men who were arrested over criminal damage and assault in Co Roscommon have been released without charge.

It comes after a family were evicted from their home, with footage of the repossession going viral on social media.

In an incident at the repossessed property in Strokestown last Sunday, eight security men were injured, at least six vehicles were burnt out and a dog was killed.

Two men were arrested in connection with the attack on Wednesday.

However Gardaí say they were released on Friday morning without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The investigation is ongoing and Gardaí are renewing their appeal.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward and contact them at Castlerea Garda Station on 094-962-1630 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111.