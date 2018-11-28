McGregor handed six month driving ban

Conor McGregor has been banned from driving for six months for speeding on the N7 in County Kildare.

The former UFC champion was also handed a €1000 fine.

Gardaí said he was detected doing 154km in a 100km zone near Kill in October 2017.

The case was first before the courts last week.

McGregor did not appear in person however his legal team requested a summary of evidence and the matter was adjourned until today.

This afternoon, he pleaded guilty at Naas District Court.

He apologised and told the Judge he didn’t know he was going that fast.

Speaking as he was mobbed by fans on his way out of court, McGregor said he would slow down in future, adding: “Just got to drive safer.”