Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee dies aged 95

Stan Lee, co-creator of Marvel Comics, has died according to US media reports.

Celebrity website TMZ says the 95-year-old passed away early on Monday morning.

It says an ambulance was called to his home and he was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre, where he later died.

Lee started Marvel Comics with Jack Kirby in 1961, with 'The Fantastic Four'.

He went on to create 'Spider-Man', 'Black Panther', 'The Incredible Hulk', 'X-Men', 'Iron Man' and 'The Avengers'.

His daughter JC Lee said in a statement to Reuters: "He felt an obligation to his fans to keep creating.

"He loved his life and he loved what he did for a living.

"His family loved him and his fans loved him. He was irreplaceable."

Stan Lee also made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel films.

His final tweet, dated November 11th, thanked America's veterans for their service:

Thank you to all of America's veterans for your service. Fun fact: Stan’s official US Army title during WW2 was ‘Playwright.’ #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/limi6CWzsL — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 11, 2018

Lee, a writer and editor, worked with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko to turn Marvel into a major comic book brand in the 1960s.

His characters, while imbued with incredible abilities, were allowed to have flaws and complexity: they worried about love and money and felt insecure at times.

Lee told NPR News in 2010 that he thought it would be fun to "learn a little about their private lives".

His characters were "human as well as super", he added.

Lee was born Stanley Martin Lieber in New York in December 1922, the son of Jewish immigrants from Romania.

When he was 17 he became an errand boy at Timely Comics - which evolved in Marvel - and soon began to write.

Initially, as well as tales of superheros, he wrote westerns and romances.

He often wrote at the home in Long Island he shared with his actress wife Joan, who died last year.

They married in 1947 and had two children - Joan, who was born in 1950, and Jan, who died within three days of her birth in 1953.

Tributes are being paid on Twitter.

"Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything." wrote actor Ryan Reynolds after hearing the news.

Damn... RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee, 95.

The genius who gave the world so many wonderful comics.

A Marvel of a man. pic.twitter.com/UtdasQrVrH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 12, 2018

Overwhelmed with love and gratitude for the late, great hero, Stan Lee. Rest In Paradise. Thank you for your imagination, creativity, tenacity, inspiration and love!!! https://t.co/4WqHCtDXE1 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee.. I had the honor of meeting him. 95 what a life... — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 12, 2018

Additional reporting: IRN