Man's body discovered at house in Foxrock in Dublin

The body of a man in his 20s has been discovered at a house in Dublin.

The discovery was made at Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at around 11:30pm last night.

The body remains at the scene this morning, and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A technical examination will be carried out at the scene.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have seen anything unusual in the area last night (Thursday 1st November).

Anyone with information can contact Cabinteely Garda Station on 01-666-5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.