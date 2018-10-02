Man jailed for life for double murder in Co Louth

A man has been jailed for life for what was described as the "callous and brutal execution" of two young men in Co Louth.

Anthony Burnett and Joseph Redmond were shot dead as they sat in a stolen car just outside Dundalk in March 2012.

The court heard their bodies were burnt afterwards.

Jason O'Driscoll from Richmond Avenue in Dublin was convicted of the double-murder in August following a lengthy trial.

Before being led away, the 36-year-old screamed "I'm innocent your honour, the jury got it wrong".