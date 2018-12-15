Man in his 40s killed in Cork road accident

A man has died after he was struck by a car while out walking in Cork city this morning.

Gardaí said the man, aged in his late 40s, was walking on the N27 Airport Road when he was run over at 5:30am.

His body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the car has been arrested and is in custody at Togher Garda Station.

The road is currently closed as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

Diversions are in place.