Man found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Sean Cox

Updated 15:50

An Italian man has been jailed for three years for engaging in violent disorder ahead of a Liverpool Champions League match in Anfield last April.

Earlier today, 21-year-old Filippo Lombardi was found not guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Irishman Sean Cox before the semi final against AS Roma.

He had already pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of violent disorder.

It was the prosecution’s case that another man punched Mr Cox to the ground before Mr Lombardi lashed out at him with his belt.

However, taking the stand earlier this week, Mr Lombardi said he didn’t see the punch and didn't know the man who threw it.

He insisted he had not set out to cause any trouble on the night and said he he wrapped his belt around his hand because he felt the situation around the stadium could be dangerous.

He said he felt really bad about what happened to Mr Cox but denied being involved in any way.

The jury returned with its not guilty verdict after deliberating for just under nine hours this afternoon.

After the jury delivered its majority verdict, Judge Mark Brown said he did not accept evidence that Mr Lombardi was not there to cause trouble on the night.

"He was the head of the pack,” he said. “To say he wasn't intending to cause trouble flies in the face of common sense.”

He later sentenced him to three years in prison.

Attack

Mr Cox suffered catastrophic injuries after being knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack ahead of the Champions League tie.

The 53-year-old father-of-three began a rehabilitation programme in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin in recent weeks.

Launching a GoFundMe page to raise money for his ongoing rehabilitation, his local GAA club in Dunboyne said his recovery will be long and difficult and will need significant funding over many years.

It said he will require “ongoing and intensive long term care and support" once the rehabilitation programme is finished.