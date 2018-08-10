Man drowns off Co Kerry coast

A man has drowned off the Kerry coast.

Valentia Coast Guard tasked Rescue 115 to Cromane in mid-Kerry this afternoon, after a man was seen floating in the water.

The Iveragh Coast Guard was also deployed to Castlemaine Harbour.

The man was recovered from the water and treated shoreside by paramedics.

However, they failed to resuscitate him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's believed the man's boat may have overturned after he suffered a heart attack while out at sea.