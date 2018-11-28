Man dies following two-car crash in Co Monaghan

A man has died following a two-car crash in Co Monaghan.

It happened at Main Street in Castleblaney at 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Shortly before the crash, a Garda had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 close to Castleblaney Garda Station.

This car drove off and the Garda was dragged by the car for about 500m before it crashed into another car, a Skoda Octavia, on Main Street.

The Garda, a man aged in his late 20s, is being treated for facial, head and leg injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda, where a post mortem examination will be carried.



The driver of the silver Audi, a man in his 40s, was arrested.

He is being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The road at Main Street was closed to facilitate an examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Crime Scene Examiners.

Local diversions are in place.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690-190.