Man arrested over death of woman on Galway farm

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman on her farm in April.

Gardaí said the woman, aged in her 70s, died after she was hit by an agricultural vehicle on the farm in Boula on the outskirts of Portumna on April 24th.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, gardaí said they were 'investigating all of the circumstances' surrounding the death.

This morning, gardaí said they arrested a man in his 50s in connection with the death.

He is being questioned at Loughrea Garda Station.