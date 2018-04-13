Man arrested following suspected fatal assault in Wexford

A man has been arrested following an incident in which another man died in Co Wexford.

Gardaí are investigating an incident which happened earlier on Friday evening at Rosslare Europort.

An assault is alleged to have occurred between the two men at around 7.00pm in the Europort compound.

One man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, also in his 50s, was arrested a short time later.

He is being held at Wexford garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The scene has been sealed off for garda forensic examination and investigations are continuing.

The local coroner has also been notified.