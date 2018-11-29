Man appears in court charged in connection with fatal Monaghan road crash

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a road incident that left a man dead on in Castleblaney, County Monaghan on Tuesday night.

34-year-old James Tommany of 122 Clay Road, Keady in County Armagh appeared at a special sitting of Carrickmacross District Court charged with dangerous driving causing death and endangerment.

47-year-old Stephen Marron died after the car he was sitting in was struck by another car at around 11:30pm on Tuesday.

Shortly before the crash, Garda Michael Devlin had attempted to stop a silver Audi A6 from leaving Castleblaney Garda Station.

The car drove off and Garda Devlin was dragged by the car for about 500m before it crashed into Mr Marron’s Skoda Octavia.

The father-of-two was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garda Devlin was treated for facial, head and leg injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. He has since been discharged from hospital.

This evening, the court was told that when charged with dangerous driving, Mr Tommany replied: “I am sorry for my actions.”

He made no reply to the charge of endangerment.

He was also charged with two counts of assault from a separate incident in March of this year.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next Wednesday via video-link.

No application for bail was made.

Mr Marron’s funeral will take place in Saint Mary’s Church in Castleblayney on Saturday morning.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident.

They are particularly interested in talking to anyone who was in the vicinity of Castleblayney between 11:15pm and 11:45pm on Tuesday night, November 27th.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-969-0190, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.