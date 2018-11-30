Man acquitted of murdering his girlfriend in Co Kilkenny

A man has been acquitted of murdering his girlfriend in Co Kilkenny.

Renars Veigulis claimed Rita Apine died when she fell down the stairs of their home on Bridge Street in Freshford in May 2017.

A medical expert said her injuries were not consistent with such a fall, but the defence argued there were many ways a person could fall down stairs.

The jury acquitted the 32-year-old Latvian native after almost 10 and a half hours of deliberations.

More follows