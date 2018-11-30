Man acquitted of murdering his girlfriend in Co Kilkenny

Renars Veigulis claimed Rita Apine died when she fell down the stairs

News
Man acquitted of murdering his girlfriend in Co Kilkenny

File photo. Image: RollingNews.ie

A man has been acquitted of murdering his girlfriend in Co Kilkenny.

Renars Veigulis claimed Rita Apine died when she fell down the stairs of their home on Bridge Street in Freshford in May 2017.

A medical expert said her injuries were not consistent with such a fall, but the defence argued there were many ways a person could fall down stairs.

The jury acquitted the 32-year-old Latvian native after almost 10 and a half hours of deliberations.

More follows


3 Related articles
Man who claims his girlfriend fell down the stairs denies murder charge

Man who claims his girlfriend fell down the stairs denies murder charge

Man charged with murder of Kilkenny mother

Man charged with murder of Kilkenny mother

Man charged in connection with death of mother in Kilkenny

Man charged in connection with death of mother in Kilkenny