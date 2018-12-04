Major international money laundering operation involving Gardaí sees 168 arrests

Gardaí have said they played a “significant role” in an international crack-down on money laundering.

A total of 168 people have been arrested as part of the fourth European Money Mule Action ‘EMMA 4’ – which aimed to tackle the issue of ‘money muling.’

Europol said money mules are individuals who assist criminal organisations in laundering money transferring funds between accounts – often across borders.

It said those caught up in the crime are often tricked by the promise of easy money as they are usually offered a share of the funds that pass through their own accounts.

EMMA4

EMMA 4 saw 30 states working with Europol and hundreds of banks to tackle the issue.

The international policing organisation said the operation identified 1504 money mules and 140 money mules organisers in addition to the 168 people who were arrested.

It said the operation uncovered 26,376 fraudulent transactions preventing a loss of €36.1m.

The arrests were announced alongside the launch of the Europe-wide #DontBeAMule campaign.

The campaign warns that anyone who sells their identity and allows criminals to move money through their bank account is “enabling money laundering and engaging in illegal activity which can have severe legal consequences.”

"Severe legal consequences"

In a statement Interpol said: “Although this may sound like quick and easy money — all it takes is a click to transfer money from an account to another — permitting a criminal group to use one’s bank account can have severe legal consequences.”

“Mules may face lengthy imprisonments and acquire a criminal record that could seriously affect the rest of their lives, such as never being able to secure a mortgage or open a bank account.”

Garda Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan said: "An Garda Síochána has played a significant role in this operation and we want to highlight the fact that young people and in particular students are targeted by these criminal networks.”

“Parents need to have a conversation with their younger family members and discuss the risks associated with this type of criminal activity and the long term implications for them,” he said.