Major housing and homelessness protest to get underway in Dublin

Campaigners are urging people to take to the streets of Dublin this afternoon to voice their anger over the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis.

The National Homelessness and Housing Coalition demonstration will get underway at 2pm at the Garden of Remembrance.

Organisers say the Government has failed to improve the situation – and have accused Fine Gael of being obsessed with the private sector.

People Before Profit TD said the demonstration aims to compel the Government to take the required action to begin tackling the crisis.

“We are going to be marching through the city centre to Dame Street and we hope we will see thousands of people,” he said.

“Everybody who is affected because they are on a waiting list; because they are paying extortionate rents; because they are actually homeless – or people who are just angry at the injustice and hardship that is being caused by this housing and homelessness crisis.”

All out #Dec1st #Homesforall! @_HousingCrisis Coalition calls for:

* Radical action on #housingcrisis

* Accelerated public builds on public lands

* Additional 1bn funding for #housing

* End to evictions

* Reduction in rents

* Referendum on #right2housinghttps://t.co/uxLGC2LPuR pic.twitter.com/RS2GRBB2TS — People Before Profit (@pb4p) November 7, 2018

The latest Government figures show there were 9,724 people in emergency accommodation last month – however the actual figure may be much higher as many more have ‘re-categorised’ out of the official count this year.

Deputy Boyd Barrett said the coalition was taking its inspiration from the anti-water charges campaign, which he said was based on a number of mass mobilisations that shook the Government into action.

He said the action builds on the “very successful and enormous Raise the Roof protest at the Dáil in October.”

“We want to keep up the pressure, really to force to Government to start to delivering public and affordable housing and to stop the evictions that are fuelling a public housing crisis that is just getting worse and worse and worse,” he said.

Join us on #Dec1st for the biggest #housing march yet! #homesforall



🔴 SATURDAY 01 December | 2pm | Parnell Square, Dublin 🔴https://t.co/YknTujf5JC — Homeless & Housing Coalition (@_HousingCrisis) November 7, 2018

Following the release of the latest set of homeless figures last week, charities criticised the Government over its failure to tackle the crisis.

Focus Ireland warned that after seven years of Fine Gael Government “the numbers are only going one way – up.”

The charity’s CEO Pat Dennigan said it is "totally unacceptable and wrong" that a new family is becoming homeless every eight hours in Dublin alone.

Meanwhile, Inner City Helping Homeless CEO Anthony Flynn the minister “can’t stand over the figures” after 1,600 people were re-categorised out of the official count – and called for the CSO to take control of the figures.

Speaking in the Dáil the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the only solution to the crisis is an increase in housing supply.

He said the Government expects 18,000 new homes to have been completed by the end of the year.