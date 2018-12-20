WATCH: Macaulay Culkin re-creates famous scenes from 'Home Alone'

'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin has delighted fans, by re-creating scenes from the 1990 film.

The actor has posted a video on Twitter, showing him - as an adult - re-shooting some of the film's most famous scenes.

The 60-second video, which is an advert for Google, shows Culkin using the company's home hub to do the work for him.

Image via @Google on Twitter

This includes him asking the Google Assistant "What's on my calendar" when he finds out his parents have left him behind.

He also asks the assistant to "add aftershave to my shopping list" - reminiscent of the famous aftershave scene in the bathroom.

Image via @Google on Twitter

He jumps on his parent's bed, as he did in the film, but then appears to wince in pain afterwards.

And when robbers Harry and Marv arrive, he simply tells the assistant to "Begin Operation Kevin".

Culkin, now aged 38, shot to fame playing Kevin McCallister in the film.

It saw a cunning Culkin outwit two would-be burglars after getting left in his family home alone, when the rest of them jet off on holiday thinking he is with them.

It is a role he would play again two years later in 'Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.'

Image via @Google on Twitter

Posting the video, he wrote: "Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you're curious you should totally watch this".

#heygoogle Have you ever wondered what Kevin McCallister is like as an adult? Me neither. But just in case you're curious you should totally watch this #ad pic.twitter.com/uO9qMPrUT3 — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) December 19, 2018

It comes as 'Home Alone' was voted as Ireland's favourite Christmas film in a survey from Virgin Media.