Ireland's top Christmas films revealed

New research says Irish people will spend up to six hours watching television on Christmas Day.

The data from Virgin Media found 73% of Irish people say sitting down with the family to watch television is a major part of Christmas.

Some 12% of people will watch more than six hours of television on December 25th, with 91% choosing to watch Christmas content on television.

'Home Alone' is Ireland's favourite Christmas film, at 42%, followed by 'Miracle on 34th Street' on 25%.

This is followed by 'The Santa Claus' (10%), 'Elf' (10%) 'Love Actually' (4%), 'Willie Wonka' (4%), 'White Christmas' (3%) and 'Polar Express' (2%).

The research, which was carried out by iReach, survived over 1,000 Irish people over the age of 18 on their viewing habits around the Christmas and New Year period.

Some 49% of people say they will sit down to watch a film over the festive season.

Some 16% of Irish people will watch over six films, with 78% watching between one and six.

Only 6% of those who will sit down to watch television over the festive season won't watch a movie.

When it comes to what other devices people are watching their content on, 23% will watch content on a smartphone or tablet and 21% will watch it on a desktop or laptop.

Paul Higgins is director of consumer at Virgin Media: "It's comforting to know that in the age of smart phones and other devices, sitting down with our families in front of a television to watch a movie is still one our nation's favourite tradition at Christmas time.

"Whether people are watching movies, soap, news or sports, television plays a key role in the Irish household over the festive period".