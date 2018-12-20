London's Gatwick Airport shuts due to drones flying close to the runway

There are no flights in or out of London's Gatwick Airport, after drones were seen flying close to the runway.

The airfield shut for several hours on Wednesday night, re-opened for a short while and then closed again when another drone was reported.

In a statement, the airport said they are still investigating alongside Sussex Police.

Thursday 07.40: Flights to and from Gatwick remain suspended, due to drone activity. Please do not travel to the airport without checking with your airline first. We 're sorry for the inconvenience today, but the safety of our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 20, 2018

"Unfortunately, this has led to a number of flights being diverted to other airports and all flight arrivals and departures are currently suspended from Gatwick."

It says passenegers should check flight information before coming to the airport.

It adds: "Our airlines are working to provide affected passengers with hotel accommodation or transport passengers landing at other airports to Gatwick by other means, and Gatwick staff are looking after passengers in our terminals.

"We apologise to any affected passengers for this inconvenience but the safety of our passengers and all staff is our number one priority."