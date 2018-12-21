"Limited number" of aircraft arrive and depart from London's Gatwick Airport

London's Gatwick Airport says a "limited number" of aircraft are scheduled to arrive and depart this morning.

The airport has been closed overnight due to a drone flying close to the runway, with cancelled flights stranding tens of thousands of passengers days before Christmas.

It is advising passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport.

It also says any departures and arrivals will be subject to delays and cancellations.

The disruption began at around 9.00pm on Wednesday when the airport reported that flights had been suspended and there were "reports of two drones flying in and around the airfield".

It said late Thursday it could not be re-opened following further appearances of the devices.

Police and airport authorities believe they were being flown in deliberate act to disrupt the airport.

The unusually large drones had been spotted near the airfield more than 50 times over the 24-hour period, police said on Thursday night.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said officers believe the device is "larger than a domestic drone."

"Our working assumption is it's larger than what someone might buy online, we think it may have been adapted and developed."

He said firearms officers were now considering shooting the device down, despite authorities earlier saying that would be dangerous due to the danger of stray bullets.

"We have to take into consideration other people that may be in range and the impact of firing at a drone," Detective Tingley added.

Passengers stranded queue for information at London's Gatwick Airport | Image: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Gatwick's chief operating officer Chris Woodroffe said it is a "terrible situation" for the 120,000 people who have had their travel plans disrupted.

"The issue from my perspective is that this is a criminal act, purposefully undertaken in order to cause this disruption, and I very much hope we bring the perpetrator to justice."

One passenger, Julie Garghan, who is travelling with her sister Sarah, her sister's children and their elderly parents, expressed her frustration at the situation.

She said: "We should be on a beach now, the kids should be happy, dancing and looking forward to Christmas.

"The elderly travellers we have got with us should be more relaxed and not confined to wheelchairs.

"It is just so frustrating. Everything isn't as it should be. You can't plan for this - nobody planned for this."

Gatwick, which is around 50km south of London, is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe and sits behind Mumbai as the world's busiest single runway air hub.

Around 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night, and a further 110,000 who had been due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights on Thursday.

Gatwick said it anticipated disruption to continue into Friday and urged travellers not to arrive at the airport before checking with their airline if their flight was cancelled.

Aer Lingus says it is putting contingency plans in place to minimise disruption, including increasing capacity to neighbouring Heathrow Airport, and accommodating passengers at other airports.

Gatwick Update: We're putting contingency plans in place to minimise disruption, including increasing capacity to Heathrow and accommodating guests at other London airports. All guests booked to/from Gatwick on Friday 21 Dec have the option to change their flight for free. — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) December 20, 2018

While Ryanair says its flights scheduled to operate to and from London Gatwick on Friday will instead operate to and from London Stansted.

It adds that all affected customers have been notified.

Travel update: Ryanair flights scheduled to operate to/from London Gatwick tomorrow (21 Dec) will instead operate to/from London Stansted. All affected customers have been notified by our Customer Care team https://t.co/96cDH8V0oJ — Ryanair (@Ryanair) December 20, 2018

Additional reporting: IRN