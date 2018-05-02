Limerick's Adare Manor named as one of the world's best new hotels

Adare Manor has been named as one of the best new hotels in the world.

The 19th century manor estate in Co Limerick has made it on to Conde Nast Traveler's Hot List.

The list recognises 102 properties around the world as the hottest hotel openings of the past year.

The Adare Manor is the only Irish hotel on the list.

It also includes the Tom Fazio reconstructed golf course.

The Drawing Room in Adare Manor | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

In its write-up, the magazine says: "Adare is a delicious mix of old and new.

"It's barely 30 minutes from Shannon Airport, making it one of the closest country manors you can reach on seasonal, nonstop flights from the U.S.

"While retaining an old-school, aristocratic vibe, Adare's fanciful gargoyles, genuinely warm staff, grand and intimate spaces, and super-comfortable rooms make it somewhere uniquely and unabashedly the Ireland of now."

Image: Jack Hardy/Adare Manor

Writer David Jefferys adds: "The renovation and expansion of County Limerick's most famous hotel, the most expensive in the country's history, didn't skimp on a thing.

"A new wing blends seamlessly, in soft grey granite, with its mid-nineteenth-century main building—which has a total of 365 leaded windows, 52 chimneys, seven pillars, and four towers".

"There seems to be a bit of something for everyone here, and all without a lick of pretense."

The Lady Augusta sitting room in Adare Manor | Image: Jack Hardy/Adare Manor

Topping the list is the Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York.