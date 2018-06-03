Limerick Lotto player scoops €4.3m jackpot

A lucky Lotto player from Limerick is €4.3m richer after winning the jackpot on Saturday night.

Players from Leitrim and Louth also won €106,121 each in what the National Lottery is calling "a bumper weekend".

The winning €4.3m Quick Pick Lotto ticket was sold at Whitty’s Mace supermarket in Caherdavin, Co Limerick.

Shop owner, DJ Whitty, said: "I cannot believe it. When the call came through last night I was in shock.

"This is the second Lotto jackpot winning ticket we've sold in our 21 years in business here.

"It is fantastic for the town of Caherdavin and there’s a great buzz around the town this morning. I’ve no idea who the winner is but we hope it is one of our local customers."

The National Lottery is appealing to players to check their tickets.

The winning numbers were: 1, 7, 10, 17, 35, 37 and bonus number was 63.

File photo

This is the fifth Lotto jackpot win of 2018 and the 60th to have been won by Limerick players since the National Lottery began.

Between them, these lucky Limerick jackpot winners have won an incredible €78,722,887.

The other two winning tickets in Louth and Leitrim were sold at Mulvey’s House of Gifts, on Main Street, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim and at the Lidl store on the Dublin Road in Ardee, Co Louth.

CEO of the National Lottery, Dermot Griffin, said: "What a June Bank Holiday weekend it has been for our players with the National Lottery giving away €6m.

"This latest €4.3 million Lotto jackpot win is our fifth of 2018.

"We are asking all of our Limerick players to check their tickets and if they are the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and keep it safe and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims team on 01-836-4444."