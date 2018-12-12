Less than half of 2018 target for new social homes delivered by October

Less than half of the new social homes the Government pledged to build this year were completed by October.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show that 2,369 new social homes had been completed by the end of September.

The total makes up 48% of this year's target under the Rebuilding Ireland scheme.

The report notes that 4,933 homes are currently under construction, with work due to be begin on a further 2,652.

Publishing the report, the Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said: "Good progress is being made across the suite of delivery streams under Rebuilding Ireland."

"Our targets are ambitious for 2018 and we are working hard to achieve those targets," he said.

He said 18,781 "additional housing solutions" had been provided by September - 745 of the target for the year.

The additional solutions includes new acquisitions, new leases and home provided under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) or Rental Accommodation Scheme.

The ratio of real social houses vs subsidised private rental/leased properties as of Q3 2018 is pretty depressing. 24% real social vs 76% subsidised private. @RebuildingIRL over-reliance on private sector to meet social housing need continues. Bad for tenants & taxpayer. pic.twitter.com/VBzkqpkNx0 — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) December 12, 2018

Following the announcement, Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin warned that construction is "far behind schedule."

He said the ratio of real social houses versus subsidised private rental properties is "pretty depressing."

“24% of the new homes delivered are real social houses, owned by councils or approved housing bodies, while 76% of the housing solutions delivered are subsidised private rental sector 'social' homes," he said.

“The Rebuilding Ireland targets remain too unambitious and the plan is clearly not delivering," he said.

"The Minister must go back to drawing board and adjust the plan so it will at least aim to meet the true level of housing need out there.”

The Labour Party spokesperson Jan O'Sullivan said there was now "no realistic prospect" of the Government meeting its new build target this year.

"The Minister must explain to opposition parties, and the country, why less than half of the homes he committed to be built this year have been delivered so far," she said.

"Given the scale of the crisis in front of us now, this really isn't acceptable."

She accused the Housing minister of being "unwilling to tackle rising rents and unable to deliver the supply he says is the best solution."