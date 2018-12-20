Latest homeless figures show 9,968 people in emergency accommodation

There's been another rise in the number of people living in emergency accommodation.

The latest official figures show 9,968 people were homeless last month.

It's an increase of more than 240 people compared to last month, when 9,724 were in emergency accommodation.

The November figures break down as 6,157 adults and 3,811 children.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy claims the overall increase was "anticipated" as rough sleepers were moved into temporary beds for winter.

Eoghan Murphy has admitted it is "very disappointing" to see more children in emergency accommodation as we enter into Christmas week.

In a statement, he said: "I am glad though that for a very large number of families, they will not be spending this Christmas in a hotel thanks to the dedicated efforts of all involved and the continued rollout of new Family Hubs.

“I want to assure all individuals and families experiencing homelessness that it is an absolute priority for my Department to deliver the housing solutions needed."