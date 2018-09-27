Homeless figures remain below 10,000 after further Government 're-categorisation'

The Government has announced a drop in the official number of homeless people in Ireland – after more people were ‘re-categorised’ out of the figures.

According to the latest Department of Housing figures, there were 9,527 people accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland in August.

The figure represents a drop of 364 on the previous month.

In a statement however, the Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy confirmed that more people had been re-categorised out of the figures.

It comes after an unknown number of people were taken out of the figures in March and April.

Minister Murphy said this was because local authorities had categorised some people as being in emergency accommodation when they were living in properties owned or leased by State authorities.

He said a department review of the figures carried out over the summer had identified further examples of this practice.

He said those people have now been removed from the figures and he is “now satisfied that our report correctly identifies the families and individuals who are in emergency accommodation.”

After the categorisation issues were first raised by the department, a number of homeless charities insisted the effort was simply an attempt to keep the overall figure below 10,000.

The overall figure for August includes 3,693 children – a drop of 174 on the previous month.

Meanwhile, according to the updated figures, there were 1,698 families accessing emergency accommodation last month – the figure for July was 80 higher at 1,778.

He said the Government is working with the CSO to develop a “revised methodology for the collection and publication of homelessness data.”

He said delivery of social housing is “critical to reducing the unacceptable numbers of individuals in emergency accommodation.”

The Rebuilding Ireland plan committed the Government to delivering 137,000 ‘housing solutions’ over a six year period and the minister said with six months remaining until the plan hits its midway point 57,000 solutions have been delivered.

Complex challenges

He said the challenges to resolving the homeless crisis are complex – with data indicating that 33% of homeless families and 42% of rough sleepers not entitled to housing supports.

“If such a high proportion of families presenting are not eligible for housing supports, there is no prospect of moving them from emergency accommodation,” he said.

“I recently wrote to the Minister for Justice and Equality on this matter and we will be meeting shortly to explore further the issues involved.”