Latest figures show rising crime rates across most categories

New crime figures show the number of recorded robberies has jumped by almost 23%.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) data indicates rising crime rates across most categories in the year to the end of September.

According to the stats published today, the number of sexual offences reported to gardaí increased by nearly 12% compared to last year, while organised crime offences rose by 10%.

Despite the 22.7% increase in robbery, extortion and hijacking offences, there were 1,200 fewer burglaries compared to the previous year - a drop of 6.4%.

Image: CSO

The number of homicide offences fell by 19% compared to the previous 12 months.

CSO statistician Olive Loughnane says those figures may be revised.

She explained: "One of the sub-categories in there is dangerous driving causing death.

"In some cases, those investigations take quite a long time to complete - so the figures tend to lag behind a little bit there."

Meanwhile, the CSO points out that, due to concerns over the quality of data from Garda Pulse system, these figures are classed as "statistics under reservation" - meaning the quality of the statistics "do not meet the standards required of official statistics".

The office says it's working with gardaí to devise new systems to improve the accuracy of the figures.

Responding to the figures, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said legislation introducing stricter sentencing for repeat sexual offenders is making its way through the Dáil.

He said: "The rise in the recorded incidents of sexual assault, and particularly rape, continues to be an area of key focus for both the Government and An Garda Síochána. I would strongly encourage anyone who has been the victim of such attacks to please contact An Garda Síochána and report the incident as soon as possible.

"I am anxious to ensure that victims have appropriate protections during a court process and I have ordered a review of the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences with an emphasis on vulnerable witnesses."