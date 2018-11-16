Kildare shooting linked to Dublin gangland feud

A man in his 40's has been shot dead in Leixlip, County Kildare.

The victim was shot as he was returning to his home on Glen Easton Way shortly after 9pm last night.

Emergency services treated him for serious injuries at the scene – however, he was later pronounced dead.

He has been named locally as Clive Staunton.

Gardaí believe the killing is connected to the ongoing gangland feud in Dublin.

It is believed Mr Staunton had connections with the Hutch family. He was not believed to have been involved in any criminality.

The feud has claimed up to 20 lives in recent years.

Gardaí are now searching for a white-coloured car that was seen speeding from the scene a short time after the shooting.

Investigators have also appealed for witnesses to the attack.

They have urged anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate between 8.30pm and 9.30pm last night to contact them.

The state Pathologist has been notified and the crime scene remains sealed off this morning. It will be forensically examined by Garda Crime Scene Investigators later this morning.