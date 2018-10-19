Kerry farmer found guilty of manslaughter after killing neighbour with teleporter machine

A Kerry farmer has been found guilty of killing his neighbour with a teleporter.

Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of John Anthony O'Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

The court heard Mr Ferris (63) drove the forks of his telescopic handler into a car driven by the 73-year-old victim multiple times - causing him catastrophic injuries.

The jury was told his body was penetrated at least five times.

The court heard the two men owned stretches of land close by one another and had fallen out over a number of years due to Mr O'Mahony's use of a ‘crow-banger’ on his land.

Following four hours and twenty minutes of deliberations, the jury at the Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee told Ms Justice Carmel Stewart they had not reached a verdict on which they were all agreed.

She told them she would accept a majority verdict on which at least ten jurors must agree.

Around ten minutes later the seven men and five women returned a majority verdict of not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Sentencing will take place on November 26th in the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.