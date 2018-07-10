Justice Department to undergo 'radical overhaul'

A 'radical overhaul' of the Department of Justice has been announced.

It comes following the publication of a first report from the 'Effectiveness and Renewal Group' for the department.

It recommends the creation of two divisions in the existing Department of Justice & Equality.

Home Affairs will be responsible for areas such as crime, policing and immigration.

Justice and Equality, meanwhile, will focus on civil law reform, courts, equality and integration.

The authors of the report suggest the new structure will allow the separate divisions to "develop a distinct culture and operational model to suit their distinct societal roles".

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has also announced the appointment of Aidan O’Driscoll as a new secretary general for the department.

Mr O'Driscoll - who will be moving over from the Department of Agriculture - is set to "lead the transformation process" from September.

In a statement, Minister Flanagan said it's clear from the report that his department's traditional structure "is not equipping it to effectively meet the vast range of demands it faces today".

He explained: “An ambitious timeframe of nine months has been set out to implement the Effectiveness and Renewal Group’s recommendations.

"I am confident that the staff of my Department will embrace the opportunities this transformation contains and play an active part in this innovative restructuring of one of the great Departments of State.”