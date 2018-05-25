Italian man admits role in attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox

An Italian man has admitted his role in a savage attack which left an Irish Liverpool fan in a coma.

53-year-old Sean Cox from Dunboyne was critically injured in an attack near Anfield before the Champions League semi-final against AS Roma on April 24th.

Two Italian men appeared in court in Liverpool yesterday charged in connection with the attack.

21-year-old Filippo Lombardi and 29-year-old Daniele Sciusco were both charged with violent disorder.

Mr Lombardi was also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Mr Sciusco pleaded guilty however Mr Lombardi has pleaded not guilty and is due to be tried before Preston Crown Court in October.

Mr Cox suffered serious head injuries in the attack and remains in a critical condition in Walton Neurological Centre in Liverpool.