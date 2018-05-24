Islanders to have their say as Referendum campaign draws to a close

The first votes in the abortion referendum will be cast today as people on islands off the west coast get their say.

In an historic vote, the rest of the electorate will decide tomorrow whether or not to repeal the 8th amendment and allow the Oireachtas to legislate for abortion.

After a long campaign radio silence will descend at 2pm this afternoon as a broadcast moratorium comes into effect.

Last minute efforts by both sides will be made across the country ahead of the polls opening tomorrow morning.

Canvassers are hitting train stations, bus and Luas stops in a final pitch to the electorate.

The Government has said almost 120,000 people have been added to the supplementary register in advance of the vote - with more than 3 million people eligible to have their say.

The National Youth Council of Ireland (NCYI) is encouraging young people to get out and vote – noting that just one vote in each ballot box could change the result.

The organisation - which has remained neutral on the issue - said young people could play a significant role in deciding the result.

NYCI communications manager, Daniel Meister said the number of people on the supplementary register is almost double that seen in the 2015 marriage equality vote.

“We have seen an incredible uptake and interest and enthusiasm from young people and it is a growing trend over the past few years,” he said.

He said young people can change the outcome of the poll adding “it is so important that they cast their vote on such an important issue.”