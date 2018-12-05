Irish man stabbed to death outside Paris university

An Irish man who has been stabbed to death in France.

He was working as an English language teacher at the Léonard de Vinci University in Paris.

Reports say the 66-year-old was attacked in front of the school on Wednesday.

A man has been arrested, who is believed to be a former student of the school.

The school is in the La Défense business district of the French capital.

It has more than 4,600 students within its four schools.

It offers degrees in engineering, management and internet and multimedia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs say they are aware of the case, and are providing consular assistance.

France's Minister of Higher Education, Frédérique Vidal, said the killing was an "indignation".

She said all light should be shed on the police investigation.

She also offered her sympathies to the victim and the workers at the university.

Émotion et indignation alors qu’un professeur vient d’être assassiné au pôle universitaire Léonard-de-Vinci. Toute la lumière doit être faite dans le cadre de l’enquête conduite par la police judiciaire. Une cellule psychologique sera ouverte dès demain au sein de l’établissement pic.twitter.com/l3ZeymNtka — Frédérique Vidal (@VidalFrederique) December 5, 2018

Counselling is to be made available to people at the school when it opens on Thursday.