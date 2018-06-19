Irish firm Fyffes wins Fairtrade award in Costa Rica

The Irish banana producer Fyffes has been recognised for its role as the largest Fairtrade banana buyer in Latin America and Caribbean.

It has won an award at a Fairtrade International general assembly held in Costa Rica.

The Dublin and Dundalk-based importer received the prize from CLAC: the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Fairtrade Small Producers and Workers.

The company says this is in recognition of its commitment to buying bananas from many of the region's small producers and plantations.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Fyffes chairman David McCann says: "This is another recognition of Fyffes' commitment to maintaining fair trade and sustainable business practices, including supporting small producers who are important contributors to economic development in their communities."

Fyffes, the world's oldest fruit brand, is marking its 130th anniversary this year.

Chiquita and Fyffes merged back in 2014 to become the world's largest banana company.

Fyffes has operations in Europe, the US, Central and South America and Asia.

It employs over 12,000 people worldwide.