Irish Water issues national hosepipe ban

Irish Water has issued a national hosepipe ban as a drought continues across the country.

It will come into effect from 8.00am on Friday, July 6th until midnight on Tuesday July 31st.

A similar order was brought in for the Dublin region on Monday.

Met Éireann advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days, with an average soil moisture deficit of 60mm.

This suggests even if it did rain, no water would reach water sources for at least a week, as it will be absorbed by the ground.

High levels of sunlight also means significant evaporation levels on water sources.

Irish Water says it will keep the situation "under review" and may have to extend the ban.

Speaking about the latest move, Irish Water's Kate Gannon said: "Imposing a national Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) reflects the serious need for water conservation now and over the coming months.

"It is essential that our water supply resources are conserved to help avoid further restrictions and outages over the coming weeks and months.

"We are really grateful for the measures that people have taken to conserve water so far and we hope that placing a Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) will make people more mindful of their responsibilities and the impact their water usage is having on their neighbours and communities."

The order means the use of water drawn through a hosepipe, or similar apparatus, is forbidden for the purpose of:

watering a garden

cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

cleaning a private leisure boat

filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds)

filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application

Meanwhile night time restrictions are also planned for several areas over the coming days.

This includes Westmeath, Offaly, Louth, Longford, Laois, Galway, the Aran Islands, Donegeal, Limerick, Kilkenny and Cork.

Full details can be found on Irish Water's website.