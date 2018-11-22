Irish Fairy Door Company signs major animation deal

An Irish firm which has made global headlines from selling fairy doors is to expand into animation.

The Irish Fairy Door Company has announced it has signed a deal with WildBrain DHX Media.

The London-based children's network and studio will produce original content based on the popular toy brand - which counts Kourtney Kardashian among its fans.

The firm will also manage the YouTube and Facebook strategy for the toy brand.

It will produce short-form content designed to engage and inspire children.

This will include an original animation series and live action videos.

The Irish Fairy Door Company is an award-winning direct-to-consumer brand of miniature fairy doors.

WildBrain's parent company, DHX Media, is also working with the company to develop additional strategies to grow the brand on other platforms.

Image: WildBrain

In a statement, the Irish Fairy Door Company said: "We just simply cannot tell you thrilled we are about this.

"It's something that the team here have been working on for a long time and for it to be all signed and sealed is literally a dream come true.

"Spreading the magic of who we are and what we do has always been our passion.

"Now, with this deal, the potential for our little company to go global is incredible."

WildBrain manages entertainment content on platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Video Direct and others.



Its network is one of the largest of its kind - featuring more than 110,000 videos for over 600 children's brands in up to 22 languages.

The company said its network has over 50 million subscribers - and generated over 129 billion minutes of watch time across 25 billion views from July 2017 through June 2018.