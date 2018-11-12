Irish Aviation Authority investigating UFO sighting over Kerry

The Irish Aviation Authority is investigating UFO sightings reported by a number of planes over Ireland last week.

A British Airways pilot contacted Shannon Air Traffic Control last Friday to ask if any military exercises were taking place – after seeing a “bright light” travelling at “very high speed.”

After Shannon ATC confirmed there were no military exercises under way, a Virgin Airlines pilot reported seeing the same thing.

He described it as a “meteor or another object making some kind of re-entry.”

He said it appears to be “multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory – very bright from where we were.”

Another pilot also reported a sighting.

The planes were flying in high level airspace – which extends upwards from 28,500ft to 42,000ft.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said it had filed a report on the sightings which will be “investigated under the normal confidential occurrence investigation process.”