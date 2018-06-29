Ireland's gayest neighbourhood revealed

As Pride week comes to a close, it has been revealed where Ireland's gayest neighbourhood is.

Property website Daft.ie says Stoneybatter in north Dublin tops the list.

This is followed by Grand Canal Dock, Christchurch, Dublin 8, Drumcondra, Rathmines and Smithfield.

Source: Daft.ie

It says in the last five years, house prices have risen 72% in these places.

Rents and house prices are surging faster in Ireland's top 10 gaybourhoods than in neighbouring areas, according to the report.

"Rents in Ireland’s gaybourhoods are on average €150 more expensive per month than in other urban areas", the website says.

Source: Daft.ie

The research identified neighbourhoods with the largest proportion of same-sex couples.

The research was conducted by economist Ronan Lyons.

He says: "In Dublin's 10 most Pride-filled places, 8% of the population are in same-sex relationships, almost three times the fraction elsewhere in the city.

"The Top 10 areas saw their share in same-sex relationships rise from 5.6% in 2011 to 8% in 2016.

Source: Daft.ie

"Elsewhere in the city, the share rose by just 0.2%.

"Unsurprisingly, this strong level of demand in these neighbourhoods is pushing up sale and rental prices, as the figures show."