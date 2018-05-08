Ireland qualifies for Eurovision final

Ireland has qualified for the Eurovision Song Contest final for the first time since 2013.

Tonight marked the first semi-final in Lisbon, with a second to take place on Thursday ahead of the main contest on Saturday night.

This year's Irish entry Together is performed by 25-year-old singer-songwriter Ryan O'Shaughnessy from Dublin.

He co-wrote the song alongside Mark Caplice and Laura Elizabeth Hughes.

Ten countries made the cut tonight - Austria, Estonia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Israel, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Albania, Finland and Ireland.

The successful countries from both semi-finals will join automatic qualifiers France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and hosts Portugal in the final.

Ireland last qualified for the final in 2013, and last won in 1996.