'Inspirational' Ireland to face the Netherlands in today's Hockey World Cup final

The Irish women's hockey team will face the Netherlands in the World Cup final today.

The final will take place in London at 4.30pm, barely 24 hours after Ireland secured their place after a shoot-off victory against Spain.

With the score 1-1 at the final whistle, the Irish team won the shoot-out 3-2 - with Gillian Pinder delivering the deciding goal as the match entered sudden death.

President Michael D Higgins led congratulations in wake of the historic win, hailing the team's "incredible achievements".

President Higgins has congratulated the Irish women’s #hockey team: pic.twitter.com/tdOwV9qjOg — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) August 4, 2018

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the team are "an inspiration to the country".

Yesterday's win continued a remarkable World Cup run for Ireland, who entered the tournament as the second-lowest ranked team.

Speaking after the victory, head coach Graham Shaw said: “This performance was testament to the character and belief in our team. It was warm out there, and I thought we looked the stronger side in the final minutes, and that’s down to the fitness of this team and how hard they work.

"This is just amazing and hopefully this will be a changing moment in our sport. I could not be more proud of this team - they deserve every bit of this."

Today's match tips off at 2.30pm in London, and will be broadcast live on RTÉ and BT Sport.