Investigation into murder of Irish man John Curran in South Africa

South African police are investigating the murder of an Irish man in Cape Town.

John Curran, a former director of education at the Mellon Educate charity, had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Investigators are looking at CCTV footage after he was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday morning.

Captain Ezra October confirmed emergency services declared Mr Curran dead at the scene at around 10.30am local time.

Police were called to the scene after being contacted by an associate of Mr Curran, who had not heard from him for some time.

They also confirmed his mobile phone is missing.

Image: Facebook/John Curran

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and providing consular assistance.

The father-of-four had previously worked as a school principal in Dublin.

Investigators have completed a forensic examination at the scene.

While a post mortem examination is due to be carried out on Friday or Monday.

The Mellon Educate charity has worked with the South African government, building houses and providing educational tools to those in need.

Some 22,000 volunteers, in conjunction with the government there, has built houses for 125,000 homeless people in the poorest townships.

In 2012, the charity celebrate its 25,000th house completed.