Investigation after body found in car in Co Cork

Gardaí say they are investigating all circumstances after a body was found in a car at Inniscarra near Ballincollig in Co Cork.

The alarm was raised at around 6.15pm on Monday, when a car was discovered on fire in a field off the R618 Inniscarra road.

Cork County Fire Services attended at the scene and put out the fire.

The body was found inside the car, but has yet to be identified.

The scene was preserved and both the Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner were notified.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out on Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled along the R618 Inniscarra road between approximately 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Monday, or can assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Gurranabraher Garda Station at 021-4946-200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

Gardaí say the outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.